Nova Stars for January at New Vienna Elementary

The first-grade Nova Stars are, from left, Ian Whitten, and Olivia Oakley.

The second-grade Nova Stars are, from left, Logan Biggum, and Oliver Neumann-Kaaz.

The third-grade Nova Stars are, from left, Lance McLees, Emma Lyndsey, and Gabriella Williams.

The fourth-grade Nova Stars are, from left, Owen Smith, and Lilli Reynolds.

New Vienna Elementary School recognizes students each month for showing outstanding character and academics. Here are the Nova Stars for the month of January 2022. The kindergarten Nova Stars are, in the composite photo from left, Aubrey Smith, Asher Armstrong, Adalynn Bowman, and Lailah Taylor.