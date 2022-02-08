WC Theatre to present ‘12 Angry Jurors’

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College Theatre is preparing for its production of the play “12 Angry Jurors” to be presented Feb. 24, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

“12 Angry Jurors” is a contemporary adaptation of the classic play “12 Angry Men” that delves into the immense responsibility endured by a dozen ordinary persons as they consider the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder.

Bryan Wallingford is directing the production with J. Wynn Alexander providing set and costume design, and Becky Haines handling lighting and sound design and sound operation.

The cast features Peyton Holden as the guard, Jennah Blair as the jury foreman and jurors: Maya Wahrhaftig, Gage Clemens, Birdy Orebaugh, Myranda Archer, Damien Harris, Jordan Snarr, Riley Gatlin, Parker Gunkel, Zach Tillis, Fae Maffin and Sterling Goodwin.

Other production staff members are Alyssa Jenkins, stage management; Ashleigh Wellman, publication design; Linda Mead, light board operation; Spencer Anderson and Olivia Boczar, stage crew; and the set construction team of Boczar, Jessica Fair, Holden, Maffin, Mead, Becca Simonji and Tillis.

Ticket reservations can be made by contacting the Theatre Box Office weekdays, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., at 937-481-2267. Due to COVID-19 protocols, this production has limited seating to ensure physical distancing and all audience members are required to wear facial coverings.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_12-Angry-Jurors-Logo.jpg