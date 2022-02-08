SWMD awards clean-up grants to Jefferson Twp., Washington Twp.

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District awarded the Washington Township Trustees with a 2022 Community Grant for $600 to be used to assist the township trustees in hosting a free community clean-up event for Washington Township residents later this year. From left are SWMD Coordinator Jeff Walls, Vernon Gregory, Jon Sharp, Fiscal Officer Julie Eastes, Chris Horsley, and SWMD Outreach Specialist Erin Hartsock.

It’s grant award season at the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District. They were invited to attend the Jefferson Township Trustees meeting Monday evening, where the SWMD awarded the trustees with funding to support their 2022 community clean-up events. From left are Robert Stroud, Donna P. Lansing, Joe Panetta, Jeff Walls, and Dale Cochran.