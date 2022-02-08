Clinton County Grand Jury hands down indictments, including charge of assaulting an officer

WILMINGTON — A local woman faces a felony charge which alleges she assaulted a Wilmington police officer after a DUI arrest.

A Clinton County Grand Jury indicted Melissa Ann Green on the fourth-degree felony (F4) charge of assaulting an officer while he was performing his official duty. The charge stems from a reported Dec. 12 incident in the Wilmington Police Department’s booking room.

Green, 49 of Wilmington, was transported to the police station for the required reading in DUI cases of Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) form 2255, which the arresting officer must read to the person arrested in the presence of another officer.

Reading this BMV form tells the person they’re immediately being placed under an ALS (administrative license suspension as opposed to a court suspension) for either failing or refusing to take a blood, breath or urine test to indicate alcohol or drug use.

According to the probable cause affidavit that’s sworn to by arresting WPD Ptl. Jack Coates, the defendant became “infuriated” after she refused all further testing and was placed under an ALS suspension.

While handcuffed, Green tried to leave the booking room, Coates said.

The officer’s affidavit states he warned the defendant about the prospects of getting charged with resisting arrest and with obstructing official business.

Coates alleges Green again got out of her chair and, in what he believes was an attempt to escape, struck him in the groin with her knee.

The officer stated he was able to pin Green up against a wall while awaiting back-up help.

“While I had Melissa up against the wall she attempted to strike me again in the groin, but I was able to secure her legs with my legs using a figure-four leg lock, and keep her in this position while I awaited other units [officers],” Coates said.

She then was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

According to the court-filed affidavit, Coates’ body camera was operating during the time of the event.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for this F4 offense is 18-months imprisonment and/or a fine of $5,000.

Below are names, ages and residences of more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Jamel M. Taylor, 33 of Cincinnati, is indicted on three counts of operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI) of drugs or alcohol (with specifications as to all three counts). All three OVI charges are classified as third-degree felonies (F3s) due to Taylor having a prior felony conviction for a similar offense.

The charges stem from Sept. 20, 2021 in Clinton County, according to court papers. One count alleges Taylor was under the influence of methamphetamine, and a separate count alleges he was under the influence of amphetamine.

The indictment document states that within 20 years the defendant has been convicted previously of five “equivalent offenses” — four times in Hamilton County courts and once in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

• Michael Ray Stewart, 29 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of domestic violence (F4), a charge of endangering children (a first-degree misdemeanor or, for short, M1), and on a charge of disrupting public services (F4).

• Donte Maurice Davis, 31 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking in a drug (F2), a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F2), and a charge of having a weapon while under disability (F3).

• Benjamin Lee Benner Sr., 40 of Sabina, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3), a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle (F5), a charge of fictitious plates (M4), and on a charge of driving under suspension (M1).

• Cherie N. McLaughlin, 38 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of domestic violence (F3), and on a charge of resisting arrest (M2).

• Aaron Lewis Hupp, 27 of the Midland area, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3).

• Gabriel A. Adams, 37 of the Hillsboro area, is indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence (F3).

• Michael Brian Doyle, 49 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of felonious assault (F2), a charge of domestic violence (F3), a charge of assault (M1), and on a charge of aggravated menacing (M1).

• Robert J. Snell, 32 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

