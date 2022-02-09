Growing local businesses: Chamber, Evermore Financial Services host ‘Sip & Learn’ at expanding Kairos Coffee

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and chamber member Evermore Financial Services — an accounting firm specializing in cash flow management for small businesses — hosted a special “Sip & Learn” version of “Coffee with Colleagues” Wednesday morning at Kairos Coffee at 1593 Rombach Ave.

As local businesspeople networked at the chamber event, Kairos Coffee staffers were busy serving customers both inside and at the drive-thru. In addition, some were unpacking boxes of new cookware — from knife sets to rolling pins — preparing for the opening of their new bakery. The bakery and Kairos Coffee’s expanded space are expected to debut in March.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal