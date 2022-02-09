Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Yamato Steak House, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 18.

Critical: Raw animal food stored above ready-to-eat foods in Pepsi and walk-in cooler. Person In Charge corrected. Sanitizer bucket was not labeled. PIC corrected. pH measurements on log were not in correct format (40.3 instead of 4.3). pH meter could not demonstrate that the device was calibrated. PIC stated will train and correct records habit and will clean pH meter and calibrate device. Correct by Feb. 1.

Non-critical: Salmon and tuna products (raw) in vacuum seal packages were not open in the thawed state. Manufacturer states in package to keep frozen or remove from package. Boxes or bags of food on walk-in freezer or dry storage floor. Boxes of to-go containers stored on floor. Plates were not inverted at hibachi area. Corrected. Cloth stored under cups on shelf. Corrected. Shelving in Pepsi cooler dirty. Soy sauce dispensing area in kitchen has spillage accumulation. Grease accumulated on cooling equipment (fryers, wok, etc.). Shelving in walk-in cooler is rusty/dirty. Light bulbs (2) nonworking in vent hood.

Follow-up Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

• Yamato Steak House, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 26. Complaint/Consultation.

Jan. 24: Received complaint claiming broken glass/plate found in stir fry meal they were served. Jan. 26: Discussed concerns with Food Service Operation. They were aware of this incident. Plate fell/broke into prep cooler. Pieces of plate broke, not whole plate. Person In Charge claimed area cleaned and food discarded. PIC stated was accident and after customer brought to attention, rechecked everything. Customer was refunded. At time of visit, found no broken plate/glass. No other complaints submitted for this Food Service Operation. Also answered questions for upcoming follow-up inspection.

• Subway, 2855 B SR 73 South, Wilmington, Jan. 25, Jan. 26 & Jan. 28. Follow-up. Jan. 25: Sign on door claims that, due to weather and short staffing, closed at 2 p.m. Jan. 26: Closed with same sign on door. Inspected on Jan. 28:

Critical: Egg patty 44°F (front reach-in cooler); must be kept cold at 41°F or less to prevent pathogen growth. Employee moved the three prepared pans of food to walk-in cooler.

Non-critical: Thermometer unavailable in front reach-in cooler. Front reach-in cooler has ice accumulation on back wall inside unit. Equipment is not able to maintain safe temperature range. Cutting board at sandwich make areas have cut marks and staining. Women’s restroom trash can missing lid. Floor is dirty in walk-in cooler (under shelving). Shelf in walk-in cooler has rust accumulation. Light (ceiling fixtures) bulbs nonworking in dry stock storage area and women’s restroom.

Follow-up: Feb. 15.

• Caesar Creek Main Kitchen, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Jan. 29.

Non-critical: Not all employees wearing hair restraints. Large metal cabinet used for storage is rusty/pitted.

• Dockside Deli, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Jan. 29.

Critical: Several luncheon meats and cheeses were out of date or didn’t have labels (Jan. 22-Jan. 28). Pre-packaged snacks not labeled with ingredients — weight and name.

Non-critical: No one here manager certified in food safety.

• Campfire Grill, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Jan. 29. Everything looks good! Thank you!

• Caesar Creek Ice Cream, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Jan. 29. There is no one manager certified in food protection.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-2.jpg