WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 33-year-old Sabina female for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol at 3:38 p.m. on Feb. 6 on East Truesdell Street. The report indicates drugs are suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged theft after police responded to a store on Progress Way at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. According to the report, an employee of the store advised the suspect stole between $50 and $100 in merchandise in the past three months. The suspect had previously been an employee at the store.

• At 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, officers responded to the area of South Wall and Grant Street in reference to a male subject making threats with a knife.

• At 1:01 a.m. on Feb. 4, police responded to a Burdel Drive residence for a domestic dispute. A 55-year-old male was listed as the victim.

• At 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, police received a report of an assault occurring at the 1-99 block of North Lincoln Street. The report indicates police collected a “snort straw”, a marijuana grinder, and four grams of marijuana. No further details were listed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

