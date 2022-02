State: Clinton County had 2,501 reported COVID cases in January, including 14 deaths

WILMINGTON — Over 2,500 Clinton Countians contracted COVID-19 in just January of 2022 — about 6 percent of the total population — with 14 local deaths. And with some cases unreported, including at-home tests, the true total number of cases could be much higher.

The numbers are as of Wednesday afternoon’s reported cases on the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.

Since the first pandemic numbers were reported by the state in early 2020, Clinton County has totaled 10,113 cases — over 24 percent of the local population — with 146 deaths and 262 hospitalizations, the state reports as of Wednesday.

The state’s latest statistics show that 94 percent of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated, Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer said.

About 48 percent of Clinton Countians have been fully vaccinated.

She reiterates that the prevention message is pretty much the same as it has been throughout the pandemic:

• Get vaccinated. Get your booster when eligible.

• Facial coverings/masking will add another layer of protection for everyone. These need to be quality masks/coverings with several layers.

• Distancing and good ventilation remain helpful. Open a window/door, increase air flow.

• Clean surfaces and wash your hands.

• Stay home if you are sick!

Statewide

The state reports that, through Wednesday, over 2.6 million Ohioans have had COVID-19, with over 109,000 hospitalizations and 34,592 deaths.

Tracking local cases

New cases reported weekly for Clinton County, according to coronavirus.ohio.gov:

Feb. 1-6 — 132 cases; 0 deaths

Jan. 26-31 — 299 cases; 0 deaths

Jan. 20-25 — 474 cases; 2 deaths

Jan. 13-19 — 736 cases; 5 deaths

Jan. 6-12 — 591 cases; 4 deaths

Dec. 30, 2021-Jan. 5, 2022 — 506 cases; 4 deaths

Dec. 23-Dec. 29 — 290 cases; 5 deaths

Dec. 16-Dec. 22 — 172 cases; 2 deaths

Dec. 9-Dec. 15 — 192 cases; 4 deaths

Dec. 2-Dec. 8 — 168 cases; 3 deaths

Nov. 25-Dec. 1 — 152 cases; 1 deaths

Nov. 18-Nov. 24 — 150 cases; 0 deaths

Nov. 11-Nov. 17 — 112 cases; 1 deaths

Nov. 4-Nov. 10 — 103 cases; 2 death

Oct. 28-Nov. 3 — 88 cases; 0 deaths

— — — —

Clinton County monthly totals (reported cases)

2022

January — 2,501 cases; 14 deaths

2021

Totals for year: 4,998 cases; 87 deaths

December — 974 cases; 19 deaths

November — 540 cases; 4 deaths

October — 408 cases; 11 deaths

September — 916 cases; 18 deaths

August — 666 cases; 11 deaths

July — 124 cases; 3 deaths

June — 41 cases; 0 deaths

May — 81 cases; 2 deaths

April — 151 cases; 4 deaths

March — 139 cases; 2 deaths

February — 288 cases; 3 deaths

January — 660 cases; 10 deaths

2020

Totals for year: 2,457 cases; 45 deaths

December 2020 — 987 cases; 30 deaths

November 2020 — 795 cases; 5 deaths

October 2020 — 333 cases; 2 deaths

September 2020 — 77 cases; 2 deaths

August 2020 — 95 cases; 2 deaths

July 2020 — 95 cases; 3 deaths

June 2020 — 23 cases; 0 deaths

May 2020 — 16 cases; 1 death

April 2020 — 19 cases; 0 deaths

March 2020 — 14 cases; 0 deaths

The latest vaccination numbers comparing counties in Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_counties-compared.jpg The latest vaccination numbers comparing counties in Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Situational Awareness report https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_covid-standing-art.jpg Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Situational Awareness report

2.5K new cases for month, but trending down lately