WILMINGTON — Clinton County Community Action Program recently named its Head Start facility — Erdman Center for Early Learning — in recognition of Carole Erdman.

She dedicated over 30 years to the Head Start program, serving as director overseeing all program areas.

Her passion for the children that are served through this program, which provides educational services to low-income children ages 3 to 5, has not lessened since her retirement in 2016. While providing services to the children, the program also works with the families in assisting to build a foundation for their children.

The day of the presentation was also Erdman’s birthday and the Head Start children sang “Happy Birthday”, which added to her special day.

Children sang "Happy Birthday" to honoree Carole Erdman.