Throwback Thursday: WFD history

These are some highlights from the News Journal on February 10, 1964:

Nationally

‘Johnson Sounds Call For OK of Medicare

“WASHINGTON (AP) — President Johnson, declaring that Americans need, want and can afford ‘the best of health’, urged Congress today to vote medical insurance for the aged this year. In a special message to Congress on health problems, Johnson also announced he is creating a Commission on Heart Disease, Cancer and Strokes to find ways by the end of this year to reduce the hazards of those diseases by developing new knowledge and better using existing knowledge.”

‘Venue Change Sought by Ruby’s Aides’

“DALLAS (AP) — Lawyers for Jack Ruby have renewed efforts to convince Judge Joe B. Brown that Ruby cannot get a fair trial in Dallas, where he gunned down accused presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald Nov. 24.”

Locally

‘WC Is Solid MOC Leader’

“Wilmington College, sparked by the brilliant one-two scoring punch of Rex Taylor and Roger Reveal, handed Defiance College a 93-83 Mid-Ohio Conference basketball loss” as the Quakers improved to 5-1 in the league and remained in first place. Taylor scored 45 points and Reveal 23. “The 45 points is a Wilmington record although Dan Simpson scored 46 against a non-four-year college.”

‘Hurricane hatcheted out of contention’

Wilmington High School fell to Pleasant View 59-48 for the ‘Cane’s fourth league loss to only one for the Panthers. Leading Wilmington were Gary Rinehart with 11 points and Craig Zeigler with 10.

The WHS JV team fell to Pleasant View 49-38 as Dave Carter led WHS with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

• Mrs. John P. Taylor was crowned queen of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority ball at Snow Hill Country Club. Attendants were Mrs. Robin Beckett, Miss Linda Hopkins, and Mrs. Gary Carpenter.

• Sabina attorney Frank W. Thoroman, 45, died at Cincinnati General Hospital after he was taken ill while driving his family to Cincinnati to visit his parents, William and Bessie Stultz Thoroman.

