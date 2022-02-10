Ohio jobless claims down slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 9,719 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 594 fewer than the previous week, according to a news release Thursday from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The state’s residents filed 57,786 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,427 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed January 30-February 5 was 67,505.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in December was 4.5%. The national unemployment rate in December was 3.9%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in December was 61.5%. The national labor force participation rate in December was 61.9%.

The latest unemployment figures reported by the State of Ohio. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_ohio-jobless-graphic.jpg The latest unemployment figures reported by the State of Ohio. Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services