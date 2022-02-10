SWAT Team serves warrants

The Clinton County Regional SWAT Team in conjunction with the Greene County SWAT Team served two search warrants on residents on Thorne Avenue and on South Walnut Street in Wilmington. Law enforcement officials worked in conjunction with the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to notify citizens via text of the police activity and that the nearby schools were not involved. No further details were released at this time. If local residents wish to sign up for EMA notifications, they should contact the EMA at 937-382-6673 or visit www.cc-ema.org.

