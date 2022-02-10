Falcons cheerleaders flying in Florida

The Clinton-Massie cheerleaders are competing at the National High School Cheerleading Championship this weekend in Orlando, Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Falcons had two teams qualify this year — a Game Day team and a Traditional Performance team. Both teams’ goal this year is to make it to finals on Sunday. “Competition is always tough at this competition and we have really stepped up our skill level this year!” said coach Sheri Stulz.

Members are: Joel Brothers, Abby Broglin, Lauren Baker, Lissy Muterspaw, Isabella Gross, Cheyanne Bare, Alley Brown, Ally Coy, Delaney Warnock, Jenna Hanlon, Carly Lewis, Tess Pringnitz, Morgan Riggers, Emma Collins, Kyla Hessler, Sierra Kenney, Kealey James, Shealynn Lamb, Landree Stump, Lynnea Dean, Rhea Prell, Sydney Hudson, Ava Lemaster, Lydia Cameron, Reese Cockerill, and Sami Brown.