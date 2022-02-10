Special Olympics basketball event set for Friday evening

WILMINGTON — A Basketball & Cheerleaders Open Gym reunion with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, February 11 at the Wilmington Middle School gym.

All Shooting Stars & Knights fans are also invited to fill the stands. We may not be able to have a normal basketball season quite yet, but we are getting together for a fun evening on the court. Concessions will be open.

The schedule is:

6:30 p.m. — Cookie & Punch Reception

7 p.m. — Open Gym

7:30 p.m. – Shooting Stars Scrimmage

7:45 p.m. – Knights Scrimmage

The scrimmages are “one quarter” games against the Wilmington Church of God.

Questions? Contact Latasha Ruddle at -937-382-7519, ext. 1353 or at lruddle@nikecenter.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_CC-Board-of-DD-logo.jpg