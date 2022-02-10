Clinton County asks residents to take broadband survey

An effort sponsored by Clinton County commissioners to expand broadband internet coverage in the county needs your help.

Residents who are at least 18 are asked to take an online survey between now and April 15. The survey can be accessed at https://clintonfiber.servicezones.net/ and should take about 10 minutes to complete.

The survey is one part of an information-gathering phase for a local broadband plan. The term “broadband” refers to high-speed internet access that is always on.

The survey data will offer an analysis of service and infrastructure needs, as well as methods for increasing internet accessibility in Clinton County, stated a news release.

Specifically, the survey’s questions will help to identify the level of service needed in various areas of the county, and will address issues like cost, speed and satisfaction with current service providers in the area.

The Clinton County commissioners, in partnership with Ice Miller Whiteboard, Lit Communities and DLZ, are conducting a feasibility study to develop short-term and long-term strategies for broadband expansion throughout the county. One aspect of the study includes this online survey of county residents to gauge input on the need for reliable, affordable high-speed broadband services.

The news release said the pandemic has put a spotlight on the need for high-speed broadband service — particularly for remote learning, telework, telehealth, and e-commerce.

Clinton County Commissioners President Brenda K. Woods said, “As we all know, the pandemic has highlighted the essential need for reliable, affordable high-speed broadband service.”

If you have questions about the online survey, please email clintonsurvey@litcommunities.net .

Background on broadband study

Clinton County commissioners in October 2021 selected the firm Ice Miller Whiteboard to come up with short- and long-term strategies for broadband expansion in the county, a process that’s ongoing.

In October 2021, Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty said the commissioners wanted to use some of the remainder of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allotted dollars on infrastructure, with broadband expansion “kind of at the forefront.”

And a large federal infrastructure bill passed in August 2021 includes a total of $65 billion for broadband access to improve internet services for rural areas, low-income families and tribal communities.

