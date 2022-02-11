Local Briefs: Port William-Liberty Township report available; Public Defender meeting set; Gordon earns YSU honor

Port-Liberty report ready

The 2021 annual financial report for the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District is now available for inspection by appointment at the firehouse.

Andy Borton is chairman of the board, Sherman Smith is vice chairman and Dave Smith is board member. Elizabeth Hadley is fiscal officer and Ron Stryker is fire chief.

The Fire District Board will hold regular meetings on the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the firehouse located at 7211 N. SR 134, Wilmington.

PDC sets next meeting

Public Defender Commission meeting is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the Law Library of the Clinton County Common Pleas Courthouse.

Gordon earns YSU honor

Hannah Gordon of New Vienna has been named to the dean’s list at Youngstown State University for fall semester 2021.