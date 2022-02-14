CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 35-year-old New Vienna male for alleged domestic violence and unauthorized use of a vehicle at 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 5. According to the report, the suspect was indicated as causing apparent minor injuries to a 32-year-old New Vienna female. Deputies collected the suspect’s license and a round glass jar as evidence.

• At 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, a 41-year-old Martinsville female reported being assaulted by her live-in boyfriend, a 42-year-old Martinsville male. The victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 7, deputies received a report of domestic violence occurring at a Clarksville report. A 52-year-old female was listed as the victim with her spouse — a 56-year-old male — listed as the suspect. Alcohol was listed as being involved. No further details were listed.

• At 1:11 a.m. on Feb. 5, deputies recovered a stolen vehicle on Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester/Jefferson Township. The vehicle belongs to a 62-year-old Midland female. A 52-year-old Blanchester male was listed as a suspect.

• At 6:23 p.m. on Feb. 7, a 65-year-old Clarksville reported his 14-foot Top Brand black-colored utility trailer was stolen from his residence on North George Road.

• At 3:31 p.m. on Feb. 7, a 74-year-old Jamestown female report a 9mm handgun was stolen from her residence on Port William Road.

• At 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 4, a 51-year-old Port William male reported his unspecified firearm was stolen from his vehicle while it was at the 700 block of Gallimore Road in Jamestown. A 36-year-old male acquaintance from Wilmington is listed as a suspect.

• At 6:40 p.m on Feb. 9, a 72-year-old Port William female reported a relative — a child of the victim — had stolen “4 Creager rims and 4 Rally rims and tire” valued at $16,000 from her residence on Main Street.

• At 2:04 p.m. on Feb. 9, a 78-year-old Wilmington/Union Township female reported she was the victim of identity fraud after receiving unemployment paperwork.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

