SWMD grant to Port William

Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty and Clinton County Solid Waste Management were invited to the Village of Port William Council meeting to present council with their approved 2022 Community Grant award to fund community clean-ups. While present, they also urged the Port William community leaders to participate in SWMD’s annual tire collection event by pre-registering online at https://co.clinton.oh.us/Recycling . From left are John Porter, Robin Ianson, Mike McCarty, and Mayor Steve Jones.

