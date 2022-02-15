Continental Manor crowns royalty

Every year residents vote on a resident to be king and queen of Continental Manor in Blanchester and this year’s king is Charles Meshefski and queen is Ann Phillips. For the Valentine’s Royal Ball, entertainment was provided by The Bangers, who also donated a full sheet cake for the residents to enjoy. Ice cream and punch, as well as cheese and crackers, were served. Each resident also received a box of chocolates, as well as valentines from Troop 4442 from Fayetteville, Blanchester Church of Christ, Rebecca Waits “Bags of Hope”, and the Blanchester Public Library.

