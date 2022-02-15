‘Soup to Go’ fundraiser March 11 to benefit Clinton County Homeless Shelter

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Homeless Shelter will present a “Soup to Go” drive-though fundraiser on Friday, March 11.

There will be chili and chicken noodle soup available at the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. event.

The drive-through event will be located at 390 West Main Street in Wilmington. Motorists at that address are able to enter one side and exit the other side.

Call-ahead orders may be placed no later than noon on Friday, March 4. The phone number is 937-382-7058.

Donations are accepted. All proceeds directly benefit the shelter.

“Thank you, Clinton County, for supporting the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. We look forward to seeing you on March 11,” a spokesperson said.