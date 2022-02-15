CLINTON CO. RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, Feb. 1.

Complaint: Received complaint regarding meatballs being served cold in sandwich, food sitting out at room temperature, water on the floor by the soda machine, employee (young man) wiping his nose with hands then putting on gloves to make sandwiches.

Critical: Meatballs in warmer were 98-125°F. Sticker on unit was Jan. 28 till 2:00. All time/temperature-controlled foods must be kept hot at 135°F or above. All foods must be dated for use within 7 days and must be properly discarded by date and time on product. Meatballs need to be discarded and new pan heated for use. Spoke with general manager of Subway on phone. Explained that they need to address situation immediately and that it appears it is coming from floor drain? I can’t get to drain or see what is going on, but wall behind unit not wet and cabinet floor not wet, just floor around cabinet. Explained that if this (water) continues to get larger, they may need to shut off water until plumber can resolve problem. I also spoke to Wal-Mart management regarding issue. I explained we license Subway and whatever agreement they have with Wal-Mart they will need to address. This needs to be addressed ASAP.

Non-critical: Water all over the floor in front of soda machine. Rug on floor soaked. Big puddles of water in front of entire cabinet and wall.

Follow-up: Re-inspection will be conducted Feb. 3 to check for repairs.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, Feb. 7. Follow-up.

Water leak was fixed. Temperatures were checked, need to monitor foods in hot well. Temperature logs are available. Icee machine being worked on this week to get working. Thank you!

Critical: Bottles of sauce are not labeled or dated.

Non-critical: Each shift must have one person with a Person In Charge certificate based on ongoing violations. Please have Person In Charge certificates available for all shift leaders. Cabinet under soda machine dirty and coming apart. Walls in prep area dirty. Floors in kitchen along walls are dirty.

Follow-up: Re-inspection in 30 days to check compliance with ongoing violations.

• Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E. Main St., Wilmington, Feb. 2.

Non-critical: Handwashing sign missing in men’s restroom. Boxes of disposable containers on floor in basement. Water dripping from ceiling in cooler. Person In Charge relocated food storage in drip areas.

• Sams Meats, Deli & Grill, 1209 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 8.

Critical: Pink residues accumulated inside ice dispenser on soda fountain machine. Person In Charge cleaned and corrected.

Non-critical: Boxes of meat and mac & cheese on floor in walk-in cooler and freezer. PIC corrected.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 7. Follow-up.

Four previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: Cracked floor tiles. Floors under deep fryer are dirty. Floor under Frosty machine is dirty.

• Subway, 657 W. Main St., Blanchester, Feb. 7.

Non-critical: Light bulbs (3) nonworking in kitchen (above 3-sink and exit door).

