Local Briefs: WCS, CCCAP boards set next meetings

WCS board sets meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 in the cafeteria at Holmes Elementary School, 1350 W. Truesdell St.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

CCCAP sets its next meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a board of trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 717 N. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public. Masks and social distancing required.