The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 7 and Feb. 11:

• Randy Demmery, 41, of Wilmington, O.V.I., control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 240 days in jail, fined $1,575, assessed $340 court costs. The “control” offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Operator’s license ordered destroyed. ALS vacated. No driving privileges were granted. Additional charges of marijuana possession, a second O.V.I. charge, ACDA, three traffic control device offenses, a marked lane violation, and two lights violation, were dismissed.

• James Funk, 27, of Wilmington, O.V.I., domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Feb. 7 2022-Feb. 7, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges March 24. Operator’s license was destroyed. Funk must have no contact with the victim, complete diversion and assessment, and must not use any alcohol or drugs while the matter is pending. Sentencing continued on the domestic violence charge. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. An obstructing official business charge and ACDA charge were dismissed.

• Mike Parker III, 29, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Parker must have no contact with the incident location and pay $86.59 in restitution to the victim.

• Michael Reeder, 40, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $170 court costs.

• Craig Garrett, 19, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Must have no contact with the victims or the incident location.

• William Hobbs, 42, of Blanchester, trespassing, theft, sentenced to 14 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $340 court costs. Hobbs must have no contact with the incident locations. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Paul South Jr., 24, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. South must take part in supervised probation.

• Brendan Bittel, 22, of Granville, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Bittel must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed

• Corey Hare, 26, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Hare complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A drug paraphernalia charge and a left of center violation were dismissed.

• Michael Greer, 55, of Wilmington, menacing, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Greer must have no contact with the victim.

• Shawn Smith, 43, of Hillsboro, disorderly conduct, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Smith.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

