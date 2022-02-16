Wilmington FFA officers earn Gold ratings at state

WILMINGTON — Throughout the 2021-2022 school year, Wilmington FFA officers have diligently worked on keeping chapter records and planning chapter functions. The reporter, secretary and treasurer kept records for the past year and compiled their information to be sent to the state level for evaluation.

Because of their meticulous work and attention to their positions, all three officers received the highest rating, Gold.

Reporter Courtney Parker made a chapter scrapbook with pictures, social media posts, and articles from the school year of all the different FFA functions.

Secretary Emma Bryant kept records of all FFA members, meeting agendas, meeting minutes, and FFA activities.

Treasurer Jaden Snyder kept all the financial records for the FFA chapter and worked during chapter fundraisers to deposit money and write receipts.

All three will be recognized at the Ohio State FFA Convention in May and get to walk on stage and receive a Gold rated officer pin.

From left are Courtney Parker, Jaden Snyder and Emma Bryant. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_composite-3-kids.jpg From left are Courtney Parker, Jaden Snyder and Emma Bryant. Submitted photos