Local Briefs: Fundraisers for accident victim; Hale earns MU MBA


Fundraisers for accident victim

Funds are being raised for H. Dale Hall of Hillsboro, who was seriously injured in an automobile accident Feb. 10 on US 50.

A fund has been created at Merchants National Bank (Hillsboro); donations can be mailed or dropped off to any MNB branch location; write “Holmer Dale Hall” in the memo. Also, an online GoFundMe account is at https://gofund.me/dale-halls-recovery-fundraiser.

All funds received will be used for Dale’s medical care, rehab and expenses.

Hale earns MBA from Miami

Jason Hale of Blanchester received a Master of Business Administration degree from Miami University during fall 2021 commencement.