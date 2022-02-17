Throwback Thursday: Learning about the Mekoce

These are some highlights from the News Journal on February 17, 1951:

Nationally

‘War Is Not Inevitable, Stalin Says’

“MOSCOW (AP) — Prime Minister Stalin said last night that war is not inevitable — ‘at least for the present’ — but charged the United States with turning the United Nations into a tool of aggression. In his first major foreign policy statement in two years, the 71-year-old Soviet leader predicted the Korean War would end in defeat of American forces, unless Washington and London accept peace terms laid down by communist China.”

• “WASHINGTON (AP) — The Agriculture Department announced today that it will support grower prices of 1951 crop corn at a national farm average of at least $1.54 a bushel”, seven cents more than last year.

Locally

• “Wayne and New Vienna earned their way into the semifinals of the 36th Annual Clinton County High School Basketball Tournament” with wins over Kingman and Martinsville, respectively. Roger McFadden led Wayne with 15 points while Jim “Peanut” Turner led New Vienna with 22.

• “Mrs. Mary West Thorne, 60, wife of H.H. Thorne and a widely known Wilmington resident”, died at her home at 440 South South Street “after an illness of only 12 hours”, although her “health had not been good for several years.” She was a charter member of the Yani Club, a garden club member and a graduate of WHS and Wilmington College. Upcoming meetings of the Yani Club and the Progress Club were canceled due to the death of Mrs. Thorne.

• The Sunflower Sewing Band met at the home of Mrs. Homer Wood. Also present were Mrs. W.C. Worthington, Mrs. William Vance, Mrs. John Janes, Mrs. Alice Janes, Mrs. Edgar Jones, Mrs. Thomas Wolary and Mrs. Hugh Vance.

• The WCTU (Women’s Christian Temperance Union) met at the home of Mrs. Louis Dolph along with Mrs. Will Doak, Mrs. R.H. McClellan, and Mrs. Forrest Allen.

Last week’s photo was from the 1998 Summer History Camp, as is this photo as youths learn about the Mekoce, a division of the Native American Shawnees.Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_-2-MeKoce-Indians.jpg Last week’s photo was from the 1998 Summer History Camp, as is this photo as youths learn about the Mekoce, a division of the Native American Shawnees.Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center