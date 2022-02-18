Clinton County SWMD awards clean-up grants to Village of Sabina, Adams Township

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, with the help of County Commissioner Mike McCarty, was busy Thursday morning awarding Adams Township and the Village of Sabina with 2022 Community Grant awards to support their respective community clean-up programs in 2022.

These funds will be used by the local governments to rent large roll-off dumpsters in which local residents can dispose of their unwanted junk in a simple and free manor.

These programs help residents, the environment as well as the local subdivisions that otherwise would be charged with removing more bulk junk discarded in ditch lines and in public rights-of-way.

At the Adams Township presentation are, from left, Tyler Webb, County Commissioner Mike McCarty, Melinda Rose and James Reveal. At the Village of Sabina presentation are, from left, Mayor James Mongold and Administrator Rob Dean with Jeff Walls of the SWMD. Submitted photos