Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 9.

Critical: Packages of precooked sausage gravy stored under raw meat items. Raw animal foods must be stored separate to prevent cross contamination. Person In Charge relocated/corrected. Water sample results from bulk water machine were unavailable. Sample results must be retained at facility for reviewing by the licensor. PIC stated they are contacting company for results.

Non-critical: Handwashing sign missing at deli chicken prep hand sink. Thermometer missing in cooler under oven in Starbucks. Thermometer missing in cooler (3-door) in Sushi Dept. Packaged raw fish in Seafood/Meat Dept. missing safe handling statement on label. Boxes of food items stored on floor in Deli Dept. (near prep sink). Food handler was not wearing hair restraint in Starbucks. Wooden chopsticks (with damaged wrappers) used to create a makeshift handle on a cart in Sushi Dept. Equipment must be durable, nonabsorbent, easy-to-clean and in good repair. Cover on heat wrap equipment in Meat Dept. is not in good repair. Black coating is peeling in containers used to store food containers in Deli Dept. (near chicken hot holding, on cart). Kroger plastic grocery bag used to store half head of cabbage in Sushi Dept. (cooler). NSF or similar food grade-rated containers must be used to store food. Sanitizer test strips missing in Meat and Seafood Dept. Microwave inner surfaces are dirty at Sushi Dept. Henny Penny hot holding equipment and deli salad/meat/cheeses cases have food debris accumulations in Deli Dept. Storage room for Starbucks is cluttered and things stored on floor. Food debris/grease accumulation on/near broasters in Deli Dept. Dust accumulated on ceiling in Bakery Dept. Spillage and debris accumulated under ice machine in Starbucks. Light bulb (1) nonworking in vent hood in Deli Dept. Door seal damaged on walk-in cooler in Deli Dept. Shelving in deli salads/meats/cheeses is rusty.

Follow-up: March 9.

• Jen’s Deli, 28 W. Main St., Wilmington, Feb. 8.

Critical: Verification demonstrating employees are informed with illness reporting requirements is unavailable.

Non-critical: Beard restraint not worn with facial hair. Back storage area has clutter (old equipment, old lamps, tools, etc.). Work counter (soda fountain machine) was removed. Floor needs to be repaired to be nonabsorbent, smooth and easy to clean. (Carpet was over disturbed area; not acceptable floor covering.) Note: Grout between tiles at dish area is becoming worn. Grout needs replaced if food/debris accumulates between tiles. Light intensity is low (6fc) at slicer area. Relocation of slicer area requires installation of lights maintaining 50 foot candle intensity of light. Light bulbs missing shields or are not shatterproof. Light bulbs with fans need to be updated for use over food preparation activities with the relocation of prep tables.

Follow-up: March 8.

• Happy Wok, 165 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 8.

Critical: Container of raw ground pork stored above box of green peppers in walk-in cooler. Person In Charge relocated and corrected.

Non-critical: Utensils for customers do not have handles available for first contact on service counter. Shelving in walk-in cooler is dirty.

• Yamato Steak House, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 8. Follow-up. All previous violations corrected. thank you for cooperation.

