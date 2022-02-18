Local Briefs: Metro Housing to meet; WCS board sets work session; SWCD report available

CMHA sets next meeting

The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will hold their regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington.

This meeting is open to the public. If you would like to be placed on the agenda, call Kathy Collins by 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 22 at 937-382-5749, ext 3.

WCS board sets work session

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will have a special meeting at 7:15 a.m. Friday, February 25 for a work session to discuss enrollment and facilities. No action will be taken.

The meeting will be held in the Board Room at Central Office located at 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

SWCD report is complete

The Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District’s 2021 Financial Report has been completed and is available for public review during office hours (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday) at the Clinton SWCD Office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington, or by calling the office at 937-382-2461.