Blanchester names new police chief

Robert Houghton, who has been serving as the Blanchester Police Department’s interim chief, was named police chief at a special council meeting on Thursday. Houghton, who most recently served as a gaming agent supervisor with the Ohio Casino Control Commission, retired from the Wilmington Police Department in 2013 after 20 years. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University.
Robert Houghton, who has been serving as the Blanchester Police Department’s interim chief, was named police chief at a special council meeting on Thursday. Houghton, who most recently served as a gaming agent supervisor with the Ohio Casino Control Commission, retired from the Wilmington Police Department in 2013 after 20 years. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University.