Wilmington College senior wins ag state discussion meet

Wilmington College’s Riley P. Eberhart will represent Ohio at the 2022 American Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Collegiate Discussion Meet by virtue of her claiming the state championship earlier this month.

The WC senior from Cadiz is majoring in political science with a focus on agricultural advocacy and food policy. Her participation as a member of WC’s Collegiate Farm Bureau provided her with the opportunity to compete in the Discussion Meet.

As the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Collegiate Discussion Meet, Eberhart receives an expense-paid trip to the Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Conference, Feb. 25-28 in Louisville, Ky, as well as an expense-paid trip to the 2023 Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience and a $1,000 scholarship, all courtesy of Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association.

The Collegiate Discussion Meet follows the same model as the Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet in which the competitive event simulates a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each participant.

The competition is evaluated on an exchange of ideas and information on a predetermined topic. Participants build basic discussion skills, develop a keen understanding of important agricultural issues and explore how groups can pool knowledge to reach consensus and solve problems.

Eberhart is a six-year Harrison County Farm Bureau member. Prior to attending WC, she spent 15 years as a member of 4-H, raising beef, hogs, chickens and rabbits, and was involved in numerous career development activities sponsored by the Future Farmers of America.

The Collegiate Farm Bureau program at Wilmington College provides an opportunity to have a direct link to agriculture while in school, and Eberhart took part in the Discussion Meet to learn how to format debates and encourage innovative ideas that have the potential to help her community.

Every national competitor will receive a $100 scholarship. Those advancing to the Sweet 16 round will receive an additional $300 scholarship. The winner of the competition will receive a $3,000 scholarship, while the other Final Four competitors will receive an additional $1,500 scholarship.

