Local Briefs: Locals earn Cedarville honors; SWCD, Jefferson Twp., CHJFD reports ready

Honors earned at Cedarville

Local students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s honor list for a GPA of 3.75 or higher at Cedarville University: From Wilmington, Madison Adkins, Logan Nelson, and Grace Richer; and from Blanchester, Rebekah Shelton.

On the dean’s list for 3.5 GPA or higher are: From Wilmington, Morgan Bryant; from New Vienna, Ethan Harrington; and from Lynchburg, Gabriella Rose.

SWCD report is complete

The Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District’s 2021 Financial Report has been completed and is available for public review during office hours (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday) at the Clinton SWCD Office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington, or by calling the office at 937-382-2461.

Jefferson Twp. report ready

The 2021 Annual Financial Report for Jefferson Township was recently submitted to the Auditor of State and is available at the office of the fiscal officer. If you would like a copy, please contact Fiscal Officer Donna P. Lansing at 937-302-0339 or ccjefftwp@gmail.com.

CHJFD report filed

The annual financial report for 2021 for the Clinton Highland Joint Fire District is completed and filed with the Auditor of State. The report is available at the office of the fiscal officer at 676 West Street, New Vienna.

CHJFD meetings are held on the second Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at the Fire Station at 676 West Street, New Vienna.