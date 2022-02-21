‘Carver and Friends’ here on Saturday

WILMINGTON — A play about a prominent peanut promoter will introduce him and other noted African-American scientists and inventors to a young audience.

“George Washington Carver and Friends” presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre will allow visitors to meet agricultural scientist George Washington Carver, known for developing many uses for crops, and specifically for the peanut.

The show will be at the Murphy Theatre at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

Lucy O’Brien, the director and tour manager, told the News Journal the point of this show along with others is highlighting lesser-known noted African-American individuals in history.

“Carver serves as a gateway for the audience to learn about these inventors,” said O’Brien.

The show has a student (Sarah Hill) researching for a report and finding herself whisked away into her book, meeting Carver and the scientists — all of whom are performed by Adiya Koram.

Bright Star Touring Theatre, based out of Asheville, N.C. serves nearly 1,000 audiences annually with a variety of programs ranging from “Heroes of the Underground Railroad” to “Aesop’s Fables.”

“It’s to show the important contribution that Black Americans have made in history and to our daily life,” said O’Brien.

“George Washington Carver and Friends” presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre is at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Murphy Theatre. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Carver-1.jpg “George Washington Carver and Friends” presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre is at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Murphy Theatre. Courtesy photo

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

