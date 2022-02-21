WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 14 and Feb. 18:

• Dakota Simon, 26, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspende from Feb. 17, 2022-Feb. 17, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Simon must take part in reporting probation. Operator’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective March 6. A driving under suspension-financial charge and a no tail light violation were dismissed.

• Brayden Allen, 19, of Blanchester, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Allen must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. Any seized contraband was ordered destroyed. ALS vacated. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, underage consumption, marijuana possession, and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Jazlyn Jones, 23, of Martinsville, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, no operator’s license, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $850, assessed $340 court costs. Jones must complete a non-residential driver intervention program and reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I. charge was dismissed. The operator’s license offense was amended from a driving under 12 point suspension charge.

• Gianluca Terrigno, 33, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Terrigno must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Jamie Woolums, 20, of Sabina, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Woolums must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalizer and a left of center violation were dismissed.

• Michael O’Doll Jr., 31, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

