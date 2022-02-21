WC’s WILL program returns with 10 spring courses

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL) is offering a slate of 10 seminars available beginning in mid-March.

The popular Wilmington College program was on a pandemic hiatus but is returning this spring to continue its mission of offering authentic educational opportunities for the 40-plus crowd who possess a will to continue learning.

Anita Stanley is coordinating the program.

“Our objective is to lead all who wish to join us to new ideas, possibly to new experiences and to continue to gain pleasure in the pursuit of continued, shared learning,” she said.

This spring’s seminars include CPR Instruction, English Gardens, Horse 101, International Home Cooking, Middle Eastern Cultures, Self Help to Manifest a Positive Life, Speaking to Your Physician, Stained Glass, Tai Chi, and Weight Lifting & Strength Training for Seniors.

The cost is $30 for each class with limited scholarships available. The registration deadline is by the beginning of the class, which varies. Class size is limited and some courses will require supplemental costs to cover materials.

Course descriptions, class meeting dates/times and registration information are available on WILL’s web page on Wilmington College’s site: www.wilmington.edu/will/ .

Also, course booklets are being mailed this week to previous WILL students while prospective students can obtain one by contacting Stanley at 937.481.2328 or via email at anita_stanley@wilmington.edu.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_WEB-WILL-Promo-GraphicAUG15.jpg