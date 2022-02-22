New Vienna Buckeyes, all 4-H clubs pledged to service

The New Vienna Buckeyes 4-H Club would like to say a huge, “Thank you!” to first responders and everything you do every day.

The New Vienna Buckeyes hosted a First Responder Appreciation Day at one of their meetings last year with guests the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office including a D.A.R.E. presentation, Wilmington Police Department including a K9 demonstration, and members of the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District with fire and safety demonstrations and a tour of facilities and equipment.

The event was part of a pledge to larger service last year. The 4-H Pledge is: “I pledge my HEAD to clearer thinking, my HEART to greater loyalty, my HANDS to larger service, and my HEALTH to better living for my club, my community, my country and my world.” It is recited at the beginning of every meeting to remind us to be a bigger part of our communities and be of service to others.

February is 4-H recruitment month. If you would like to join a 4-H group or learn more about 4-H, you can attend a New Vienna Buckeyes 4-H meeting or contact the OSU Extension office to find a club for your interests at 937-382-0901.

February is 4-H recruitment month. The New Vienna Buckeyes honored and learned from first responders at last year's event. For many more photos of that event, visit wnewsj.com. Submitted photo