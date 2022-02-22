CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 60-year-old Hamilton female for alleged O.V.I., drug paraphernalia, and aggravated drug possession following a traffic stop on State Route 28 in Midland/Jefferson Township at 6:14 a.m. on Feb. 11. The report lists multiple items taken including a “snort straw”. Drugs and alcohol were believed to be involved.

• A 42-year-old Martinsville male was charged with allegedly violating a protection order after an incident at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14. The report indicates the incident took place at the residency of his spouse on Main Street in Martinsville/Clark Township. No further details were listed.

• At 22-year-old Hillsboro male was charged with alleged telecommunication harassment after an incident at 8:48 p.m. on Feb. 11. According to the report, a Lynchburg female reported to deputies that she was being harassed by the suspect who is an acquaintance. No further details were listed.

• At 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a reported assault occurring at a Townsend Road residence in Lynchburg/Clark Township. The report lists an 18-year-old male as the victim. The suspect, a 32-year-old New Vienna male, was an otherwise known acquaintance to the victim. No alcohol or drugs were believed to be involved and no injuries were listed. An investigation is pending.

• At 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, a 43-year-old Sabina female reported being menaced by her ex-spouse — a 49-year-old Jamestown male.

• At 4:12 p.m. on Feb. 16, a 32-year-old Blanchester resident reported he was a victim of identity fraud.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

