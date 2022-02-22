WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 14 and Feb. 18:

• Melinda Jenkins, 36, of Wilmington, dog at large, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Jenkins must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Chatney White, 39, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Amy Messer, 25, of Wilmington, persistent disorderly conduct, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Thomas Watkins, 52, of Blanchester, drug instrument possession, no operator’s license, fined $700, assessed $340 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge was dismissed.

• Raul Guerra III, 26, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, marked lane violation, fined $380, assessed $170 court costs.

• Reid Radcliffe, 41, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Mathew Gennaria, 29, of Hillsboro, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay, child restraint violation, seat belt violation, traffic light violation, fined $760, assessed $680 court costs.

• Alex Grace, 23, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Grace.

• Thomas Spencer, 33, of Hamilton, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Spencer.

• Catherine Thompson, 20, of Adairsville, Georgia, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Thompson.

