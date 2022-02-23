TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 23, the 54th day of 2022. There are 311 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 23, 1954, the first mass inoculation of schoolchildren against polio using the Salk vaccine began in Pittsburgh as some 5,000 students were vaccinated.

On this date:

In 1822, Boston was granted a charter to incorporate as a city.

In 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln arrived secretly in Washington to take office, following word of a possible assassination plot in Baltimore.

In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an agreement with Cuba to lease the area around Guantanamo Bay to the United States.

In 1836, the siege of the Alamo began in San Antonio, Texas.

In 1942, the first shelling of the U.S. mainland during World War II occurred as a Japanese submarine fired on an oil refinery near Santa Barbara, California, causing little damage.

In 1945, during World War II, U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi, where they raised two American flags (the second flag-raising was captured in the iconic Associated Press photograph.)

In 2007, a Mississippi grand jury refused to bring any new charges in the 1955 slaying of Emmett Till, the Black teenager who was beaten and shot after being accused of whistling at a white woman, declining to indict the woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, for manslaughter.

Today’s Birthdays: Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff is 79. Actor Patricia Richardson is 71. Former NFL player Ed “Too Tall” Jones is 71. Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 70. Singer Howard Jones is 67. TV personality/businessman Daymond John (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 53. Actor Dakota Fanning is 28.