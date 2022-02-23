Ohio governor delays more executions over drug shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has postponed three additional executions in keeping with his contention that lethal injection is no longer an option in Ohio because of the ongoing lack of drugs with which to put inmates to death.

DeWine, a Republican, has said that lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any inmates can be put to death. His actions Friday:

— Moved the execution date of Percy Hutton, sentenced out of Cuyahoga County for the 1985 slaying of Derek Mitchell, from June 22 to June 18, 2025.

— Moved the execution date of Douglas Coley, sentenced out of Lucas County for the carjacking and fatal shooting of 21-year-old Samar El-Okdi in Toledo in 1997, from July 20 to Sept. 24, 2025.

— Moved the execution date of Cedric Carter, sentenced out of Hamilton County for the 1992 shooting of convenience store clerk Frances Messinger, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2025.

The state’s last execution was July 18, 2018, when Ohio put to death Robert Van Hook for killing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.