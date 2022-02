Thanks to the Clinton County Quilt Guild, Jack Rose, Chairman of the Quilts for Veterans Committee, presented Jim Franks, with a special handmade quilt at his residence in Ohio Living Cape May. Franks served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

