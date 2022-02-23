Wilmington City Schools kindergarten registration info; for parents of kids who turn 5 on/before Sept. 30

WILMINGTON — Wilmington City Schools kindergarten registration information packets will be available beginning March 1 for students who will be attending kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year.

Any child who is five years of age on or before September 30 is eligible to attend kindergarten this fall. If a parent or guardian is unsure whether or not to send the child to kindergarten, the district asks that the child be registered anyway to help predict enrollment.

Forms & documents

Enrollment packets are available by request at tinyurl.com/wcskdginfo2022 or they can be picked up at the WCS Board of Education at 341 S. Nelson Ave. beginning March 1. Enrollment packets can also be accessed through the district’s website at wilmingtoncityschools.com/kindergarten .

Directions to begin the registration process via Final Forms, an online platform, are included in the enrollment packet.

After the online registration is complete, parents/guardians will finalize the process by submitting required registration documents to Janene Dunn in the WCS Central Registration Office. Document submission directions are also included in the enrollment packets.

The following documents are required for registration: birth certificate or passport, Social Security card or copy of a 2021 Federal Income Tax return showing child’s Social Security number, custody papers (if applicable), proof of residency (current utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage closing document; Note: driver’s license is not an acceptable proof of residency), parent Social Security, and parent driver’s license.

Immunizations

In addition to the documents above, immunization records are required.

Immunizations do not have to be completed at the time of registration but must be completed prior to the first day of school. At the time of registration, submit a record of immunizations received up to that date.

When ALL required immunizations are given, a record showing the completed immunizations should be provided to the office at Holmes Elementary.

The required immunizations are as follows: five doses DPT/DTaP, four doses polio, two doses MMR, three doses hepatitis B, and two doses Varicella (chickenpox) or statement from parent or physician indicating date of disease.

Info nights

Wilmington City Schools is hosting informational nights for incoming kindergarten parents. Please use this link to register for one of the following nights: tinyurl.com/wcskparent-orientation. Note that two events are in person, and one is virtual.

• Kindergarten Parent Orientation In Person — May 5 at 6:30 p.m.

• Kindergarten Parent Orientation In Person — May 10 at 6:30 p.m.

• Kindergarten Parent Orientation Virtual — May 17 at 7 p.m.

For students

The district will also hold a Kindergarten STUDENT orientation on the evening of August 15 at Holmes Elementary. More information will follow as the date approaches.

Parents will have an opportunity to meet teachers, tour the building, and prepare their students for the first day of school.

Questions?

Registering kindergarten children early is vital to planning for the 2022-2023 school year. Please submit your completed registration packet by May 1.

If you have questions about kindergarten registration, please call 937-382-7410 or e-mail janene.dunn@wilmington.k12.oh.us .

Enrollment information can also be accessed through the district’s website at wilmingtoncityschools.com/kindergarten .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Wilmington-City-Schools.jpg