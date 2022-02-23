Blanchester man indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide charges

WILMINGTON — A Blanchester man has been indicted on multiple charges for a fatal accident in July.

Thomas Watkins, 52, was arraigned in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Feb. 18 on two counts of alleged aggravated vehicular homicide — felony 1 and 2, respectively); and one count of alleged operating a vehicle while under the influence and driving under suspension — each a misdemeanor 1 charge.

Watkins has pled not guilty to all charges.

The charges stem from an accident in July that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Douglas Ross III of Blanchester.

According to the accident report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Watkins was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango northeast on Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester/Marion Township with Ross in the passenger seat. Watkins drove off the roadway to the left, struck a ditch, and overturned into a soybean field.

Ross was ejected from the vehicle and he was transported to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati via CareFlight. Ross died of his injuries three days later.

The report describes Watkins as having “glassy bloodshot eyes and appeared to be impaired and “Watkins had a rigid body posture and was very fidgety.”

Watkins admitted to using meth earlier in the day, according to the report. Watkins initially said someone else was driving but later said he was the operator.

Watkins is currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. His next hearing is scheduled for March 4.

A reconstruction of the accident by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.