Arrangements set for fatal shooting victim

WILMINGTON — Funeral arrangements are set for the Chillicothe man who was killed in a double shooting early Saturday in Clinton County.

CJ Jones, 18, of Chillicothe, died, and his 17-year-old brother suffered a leg wound.

Jones’ obituary states that he was born June 9, 2003 in Portsmouth and that he had attended Huntington High School in Chillicothe. Listed among his surviving family are two brothers.

Visitation for CJ Jones will be 5-8 p.m. Friday with services at 11 a.m. Saturday all at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory in Chillicothe.

The initial news release from the Sheriff’s Office over the weekend stated that two other men may have fled the scene of the incident, and that it is believed that none of those possibly involved in the incident are from Clinton County.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 937-382-1611 or at https://clintonsheriff.com/crime-tipline/ .

