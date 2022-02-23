COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Thursday, Feb. 24

• Free carry-out meal at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester for the community from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. All are welcome at the church at Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Feb. 24-26

• Wilmington College Theatre play “12 Angry Jurors” Feb. 24, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Ticket reservations through Theatre Box Office weekdays 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. at 937-481-2267. Limited seating to ensure physical distancing; audience members required to wear facial coverings.

Saturday, Feb. 26

• “George Washington Carver and Friends”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

• Meat Loaf Cook-Off at American Legion Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, 6-7:30 p.m. (or until food is gone). Dinner will include meat loaf. green beans, mac & cheese and roll for $6/person. Anyone who submits a meat loaf for judging (one person per meat loaf) will not be charged for their meal. Entertainment 7-11 p.m. by Josh Ferreira.

Monday, Feb. 28

• SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive is 2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. All registered donors receive the “Giving is Good — Donate Today” bright green t-shirt available Feb. 28 through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the return of spring. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Tuesday, March 1

• Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper at Faith Lutheran Church 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington. Donations go to Youth Fund at the church to help with mission trips, youth events, youth camps, VBS and more.

Wednesday, March 2

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Salmon loaf or chopped sirloin, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots in butter sauce, roll and butter, and fruit pie.

Friday, March 4

• Genealogy Research Library reopens: Beginning Friday, March 4, the Clinton County Genealogy Society will have volunteers present to assist community members in their searches for your ancestors. They will be open Fridays 1:-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All are welcome. Located in the CC History Center at 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Call 937-382-4684.

Saturday, March 5

• Post 49 Auxiliary Chicken & Noodle Dinner 6-7:30 p.m. (or until sold-out) Saturday, March 5 at the post at 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Meal of chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls; $9/person. Plus monthly drawing and open jukebox.

Wednesday, March 9

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and butter, and brownie.

Friday, March 11

• “Soup to Go” drive-through fundraiser — Chicken noodle soup and chili available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 390 West Main St. in Wilmington with proceeds going to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Call-ahead orders may be placed no later than noon March 4; call 937-382-7058.

Saturday, March 12

• “Love Letters” starring Amy Yasbeck and Steve Burnette — presented by, and marking the debut of, the Murphy Stage Company — is a one-night-only fundraiser performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Murphy Theatre. The funny yet heart-touching play will be the return of Amy Yasbeck to her Uncle Charlie Murphy’s theatre.

Wednesday, March 16

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Glazed pork loin, hash brown casserole, country green beans, roll and butter, and apple crisp.

Friday, March 18

• The Drowsy Lads “Post-St. Patty’s Day Hangover Concert” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, March 19

• “Country Legends Tribute Tour” featuring the hits of Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Keith Urban at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

• CMH colon cancer education event at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Farquhar Avenue. Free event 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 19; all ages welcome. Learn more about colon cancer screening tools, ask questions of medical staff members, talk to a dietitian, and walk through the giant inflatable colon.

Wednesday, March 23

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Roasted turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn, roll and butter, and pumpkin dessert.

Wednesday, March 30

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli casserole, roll and butter, and angel food cake with cherry sauce.

Saturday, April 2

• Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Murphy Theatre featuring over 30 hits while telling the story of America’s band. Staying true to the Beach Boys sound, they played a live hour special on AXS TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” in 2016. This show is fun, fun, fun! For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Tuesday, April 5

• Giuliano Graniti, concert pianist, in partnership with Wilmington College, performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Wednesday, April 6

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, orange glazed carrots, roll and butter, and cake.

Saturday, April 9

• ABBAmania Canada featuring the hits of one of the biggest-selling groups of all-time is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Wednesday, April 13

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, roll and butter, and Texas sheet cake.

Saturday, April 16

• “Alice in Wonderland”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .