Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Subway, 331 E. Washington St., Sabina, Feb. 14. Follow-up.

Critical: No bottles of sauces in the facility are dated. There are open packages of sauces and meat in walk-in cooler that are not labeled or dated.

Non-critical: No employee has manager certification in food safety. No employees are wearing hair restraints. Walk-in freezer has large accumulations of ice build-up on floor, shelf, boxes, tray at top of unit, and up in unit itself.

Follow-up: Letter to follow. All of the above violations are ongoing repeat violations. Letter will be sent to owner regarding these violations and the next steps to be taken to correct these violations.

• Paddock Club, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, Feb. 8.

Critical: Chicken on trays were 48°F, chili on tray 47°F. All time-temperature control foods must be kept cold at 41°F or lower. Chicken on trays from walk-in not dated. Product on prep cooler not dated. Potatoes in bottom of prep cooler not dated. Potatoes in reach-in cooler not dated. Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, cheese sauce and steak sauce dated Jan. 21-Jan. 28. Inside of ice machine is dirty.

Follow-up: March 8.

• Skyline Chili, 1005 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, Feb. 14.

Critical: Containers (2) of pellet-like material hung up near hot water heater and exit door. Container not identified and use unknown. Keep items that are out of original packaging labeled, and if for pest control, only use treatments from commercial certified pest control operator. Removed and corrected.

Non-critical: Paper towels out and pitcher stored in hand sink. Hand sinks must be supplied and accessible for use at all times. Corrected. Hair restraints not worn by food handlers. Stickers (date labels) and sticker residues observed on clean containers. Walk-in cooler floor has food accumulations.

• Fiesta Veracruz, 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 10.

Critical: Several food items (flans, tamales, beans, etc.) were not dated. All foods must be properly dated for use within 7 days. Employee made labels and dated while I was there. Corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: There is no verification available that anyone has manager certification in food safety. Several towels/wiping cloths on counter throughout the kitchen. All towels/wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. Wall behind 3-sink is dirty. Wall behind steam table is broken.

• New Vienna Elementary School, 301 E. Church St., New Vienna, Feb. 11.

Non-critical: Warewash machine, sanitizer concentration must be 50-100 ppm, measured with test strips. Advise checking/calibrating sanitizer dispensing equipment to main proper sanitizing ability. Ice accumulated on floor and shelves in walk-in freezer. Boxes of food with ice deposits. Check and discard as necessary.

