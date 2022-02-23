Local Briefs: Liberty Twp. report ready

Liberty Twp. report ready

The 2021 Liberty Township Annual Financial report is available for inspection by appointment at the Township Building. To make an appointment, contact the Fiscal Officer at 937-486-2217.

Richard King will serve as board president, Ron Stryker as vice president and Andy Borton is the third trustee. Elizabeth Hadley is Fiscal Officer.

The board of trustees will hold regular meetings at 7:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Township Building at 7277 North SR 134, Wilmington.

Port-Liberty meeting slated

The Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 24 at the firehouse, 7211 North SR 134. The purpose is to work on the District SOP and to handle any other business that would come before the board.