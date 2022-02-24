Throwback Thursday: Historic ground

Thank you to Rick Glasgow, who let us know that last week’s photo was of “a teaching given by Russel Sharp and Carry Sharp, founders of the Mekocee (Me-KO-Jay) Shawnee learning circle in Clinton County. A monthly social gathering with teachings of native culture of the area, also a feast with drumming and singing followed. This is an extension of the learning circle offered to schools, camps, churches, anybody who asked. The man to the left is myself; at center is Phil Burgio.”

These are some highlights from the News Journal on February 24, 1922:

Locally

‘Former Sabina Men Fired At By Texas Bandits’

“Henry L. Curtis, son of G.W. Curtis, E.K. Luttrell and Donald Moffet, all former Sabina residents and most of whom have relatives and other friends in this city and county, recently were fired upon by bandits while returning to Palacious, Texas from Houston. The party was on the road after nightfall and a machine approaching from the rear opened fire upon them in an effort to compel them to halt. The Curtis car was hit but the occupants escaped without wounds when the speed of the machine was increased and outdistanced the bandits.”

‘Farmer Falls Dead Today At Bisher Sawmill’

“Joseph Sherman, aged 69, fell dead at 10:30 this morning at the Jacob Bisher sawmill on Xenia Avenue, where he was loading his wagon with lumber. Coroner C.E. Kinzel’s verdict was that his death was due to apoplexy. Mr. Sherman was a prominent farmer living east of the city on the Washington pike.”

‘Sabina Men’s Brother Killed’

“Word has been received by relatives here of the accidental death in Kansas City of W.A. Morris, brother of David and Jonathan Morris of Sabina. Meager facts concerning Mr. Morris’ death were learned. Mr. Morris was an attorney and was quite prominent in business circles in Kansas City.”

• An ad stated, “Quit Tobacco: No-To-Bac has helped thousands to break the costly, nerve-shattering tobacco habit. Whenever you have a longing for a smoke or a chew, just place a harmless No-To-Bac tablet in your mouth instead.”

This is the groundbreaking ceremony at the Clinton County History Center on Dec. 5, 1999. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_-3-Ground-Breaking.jpg This is the groundbreaking ceremony at the Clinton County History Center on Dec. 5, 1999. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center