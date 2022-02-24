Lenten lunches at Wilmington United Methodist Church starts March 2

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington United Methodist Women will once again serve lunch on Wednesdays during Lent from March 2 through April 13.

Begun in 1990, the popular lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church at 50 East Locust Street in downtown Wilmington. Please use the rear entrance.

Meals also are available for carry-out or delivery to local homes and offices. Call the church after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for the kitchen to place your order.

Proceeds from the $8 donations for the meal go to the U.M. Women for missions that support women, children, and families.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed by the church.

The menus are subject to change, but are scheduled to be as follows:

March 2 — Salmon loaf or chopped sirloin, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots in butter sauce, and fruit pie

March 9 — Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and butter, and brownie

March 16 — Glazed pork loin, hash brown casserole, country green beans, and apple crisp

March 23 — Roasted turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn, and pumpkin dessert

March 30 — Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli casserole, and angel food cake with cherry sauce

April 6 — Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, orange glazed carrots, and cake

April 13 — Pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, Texas sheet cake

All meals are served with a roll and butter.

If Wilmington City Schools are canceled due to inclement weather, the Lenten luncheon will also be canceled for that day.