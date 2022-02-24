Rotary welcomes county engineer, who talks stakeholder meetings

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Engineer Jeff Linkous spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club — which now meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room — about the Clinton County Transportation Safety Program.

Linkous said the Engineer’s Office is planning to hold Stakeholder Meetings on March 22 and May 4, open to the public, to gather input on developing a transportation safety plan for the county.

While they regularly receive and review accident data, this is an opportunity for interested citizens to proactively share information and bring forward concerns about roads, intersections and signage that will allow the office to have a framework in place to reduce the amount of severe crashes.

To demonstrate what can be done, in some cases, Linkous shared an animation from the Engineer’s website demonstrating the work planned on two different areas where, in one case, a curve will be straightened, and in the other the intersection and surrounding areas modified to take some of the grade away, allowing for a better line of sight.

Those animations, and other information for the Engineer’s Office can be found at https://www.clintoncountyengineer.org/ .

From left are Clinton County Engineer Jeff Linkous and Wilmington Rotary President Jay Sewell.